‘More to see and do’: What’s new at The Alamo this spring break

SAN ANTONIO – The $550 million expansion project at The Alamo is about halfway done.

Emily Baucum, a spokesperson for The Alamo, encourages families to make a trip this spring break.

“There is more to see and do at The Alamo than ever before,” she said. “You’re going to notice a difference. Start on Commerce Street, walking from the Torch of Friendship past River Center Mall, there’s a promenade, a walkable pedestrian walkway that turns a traditional street into a place for pedestrians.”

Next to the promenade is the Plaza de Valero, the outdoor Mission Gate, and the Lunette Exhibit. Behind The Alamo is the Ralston Family Collections Center.

“More than 500 artifacts on display for the first time,” Baucum said. “From the Phil Collins collection to Pee Wee Herman’s stunt bicycle.”

Mitchell Brockman from Nazareth, Texas, has visited The Alamo numerous times. He said that he enjoys seeing it in a new way.

“I love how you can walk around through the plaza area, the access to the building is still as it was, but they’re doing some neat things with it,” he said.

The finishing touches are being put on the Texas Cavaliers Education Center, which will open in a few months. The new visitor center and museum are set to open in 2028.

