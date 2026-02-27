Visitors to The Alamo can step inside the historic site for free

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors to The Alamo can step inside one of Texas’ most recognizable landmarks for free.

While admission to The Alamo is free, guests must reserve a free ticket online in advance.

The 18th-century mission, with its nearly 2-foot-thick limestone walls, is what most people recognize. Inside, the atmosphere remains quiet and solemn, despite the hundreds of visitors who pass through daily.

Entry into the Long Barrack, the oldest surviving building on the site, and the surrounding gardens is also free.

Visitors can also view the largest cannon on the grounds for free, located outside by the Alamo Exhibit building, not far from the back of the site.

However, those who want to explore the artifacts on the grounds at the Alamo Exhibit and the Ralston Family Collections Center will need to purchase a ticket.

Admission is $14 for adults and $10 for children. Keep in mind that there are discounts for military personnel, seniors, and children.

Also at the Alamo Exhibit is the iconic red bicycle featured in the 1985 film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”

Guests can purchase bottled water or soda at the gift shop for $3.75. For those looking to splurge, an Alamo plush toy sells for $25.

Before leaving, visitors can also explore the new outdoor exhibits on Alamo Plaza, which are free to the public.

It’s also free to watch the daily musket firing demonstrations on Plaza de Valero. They take place at 11:30 a.m. most of the year, but at 10:30 a.m. in the summer.

Parking is available at nearby city-operated lots, including locations on Houston and Martinez streets, typically costing about $8 for two to three hours.