Boy describes narrowly escaping injury when motorcyclist crashed, burned in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Images of a motorcycle rider crashing on a west Bexar County street, then catching fire along with his bike, have gained attention online.

The video not only shows the biker running away from the fire, but also a group of children scrambling to get out of the way.

Among them was Jayden Martinez, who at 11 years old, realizes just how lucky he was to escape.

“It was a little crazy, but I am OK,” he told KSAT 12 News on Friday. “Still walking the streets.”

The crash, which happened on Wooden Fox Street last Thursday, was caught on a neighbor’s home security camera.

Jayden said it happened quickly and took him by surprise.

“I was just walking home with my buds, back home, near the main street. And next thing you know, the guy just crashes,” he recalled. “I was a little bit scared, but I just called 911 and hoped for the best, really.”

The biker was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns.

As of Friday morning, that man, whose name has not been released, is not facing any criminal charges or citations, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Jayden’s family, though, is feeling a bit heated now about what they say is an ongoing problem in the neighborhood.

A neighbor's camera captured the moment the motorcyclist's bike crashed and burst into flames. The biker also caught fire and suffered burns. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Located between Marbach Road and Potranco Road, the subdivision is often used as a shortcut by speeding drivers, his mother, Nicole Martinez, said.

“People are just zooming in and out, so I’m consistently having to remind him, ‘Make sure that you’re not on your phone. Make sure that you’re aware,’” she said.

Jayden’s grandmother, who did not want to be identified, said she has noticed the problem, too, and it alarms her.

“There’s a lot of speeding down here, racing,” she said. “It’s very, very disturbing to see these people think that it’s a joke, it’s funny. It’s not.”

Both women said even before the motorcycle crash, they had been trying to have something done to get drivers to slow down.

Nicole Martinez said she attempted to get in touch with people within county government but has had no luck.

“It’s just being punted back and forth,” she said. “Very frustrating.”

Jayden’s grandmother said she is worried someone will be more seriously hurt if changes aren’t made soon.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said deputies have increased patrols in the area since the crash happened. However, both family members say they believe more should be done, including the installation of speed bumps.

KSAT 12 News sent an email to the office of Bexar County Commissioner Rebecca Clay-Flores, whose district includes the neighborhood, asking about possible plans to provide assistance.

In a phone call, a spokesperson said the office had not received any prior calls about the speeding problem.

That staff member promised to send a written response to the inquiry. However, as of Friday afternoon, it still has not arrived.

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