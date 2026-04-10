Former Uvalde County judge William ‘Bill’ Mitchell dies at 77

UVALDE, Texas – Former Uvalde County Judge William “Bill” Mitchell died on Friday morning at 77 years old, according to his son.

Mitchell had battled cancer for years, the Uvalde Leader-News reported.

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He spent nearly 40 years as the Uvalde County judge and retired in March 2026. Mitchell previously served as a justice of the peace and a Uvalde City Council member.

“If you knew him, you already know the kind of man he was,” wrote Mitchell’s son, Gatlan, on Facebook. “He was respected, he was strong, and he was loved by a whole lot of people. I’m proud to be his son, and I’m grateful for everything he gave us.”

Mitchell’s final months included several legal issues. The State Commission of Judicial Conduct suspended Mitchell without pay after records show he was indicted for official oppression. Records show he appealed the commission’s ruling, which was denied.

Information about services and arrangements are in the works, according to Mitchell’s family.