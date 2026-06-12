‘Project DC’ aims to revitalize neglected district west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A long-neglected area west of downtown could become a new district focused on affordable housing, services and working families, but planners say they want community input before the vision takes shape.

The San Antonio Housing Trust is working on a long-term plan for what it is calling “Project DC,” or the “District of Cattleman.”

The area has deep roots in trade and commerce, including the cattle trade and the railroad, but now it is considered one of the city’s most neglected communities.

According to Pete Alanis, the CEO of the San Antonio Housing Trust, 112 people experiencing homelessness are known to live in the small area.

Officials said past development efforts have struggled to move from investment to reality.

“This is a very challenging area for a number of different reasons,” said Alanis. “And I think that no one project by itself is going to be a success as a standalone project.”

The housing trust has purchased several properties in the district with the goal of creating affordable housing.

Alanis said the organization also wants to hear from residents, businesses and community members about what else should be included.

Leaders for the project are taking cues from Housing Forward, a Dallas effort designed to provide not only housing but also services such as mental health support.

Early conversations in San Antonio have shown interest in housing for people who work downtown.

“This is a critical piece of the downtown fabric, right, and also the West Side fabric,” Alanis said. “It’s in between the West Side and it’s in between downtown. So this is a great opportunity to serve a community that’s been neglected for so long.”

The area also sits near major transit connections. It is next to where VIA’s Metropolitan Transit’s future Silver Line is expected to run, connecting people from the East Side and West Side. It is also near the railroad station and VIA Centro Plaza.

Community meetings are scheduled at Tafolla Middle School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Another meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 20.

Feedback from the meetings and an online survey can help establish priorities and guide development of the master plan. Click here to access the survey.