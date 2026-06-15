BCSO seeks man wanted for online solicitation of a minor, sheriff says

Eastin spoke with the undercover agents, posing as teenagers, last week and made a plans to engage in sexual activity with them, according to BCSO.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man is wanted after allegedly planning to commit a sex crime against two girls he believed to be 14 years old, who were actually undercover agents, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a news conference on Monday.

When found, Christopher Forrest Eastin, 37, faces one count of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, Salazar said.

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Eastin spoke with the undercover agents, posing as teenagers, last week and made plans to engage in sexual activity with them, according to BCSO.

However, Salazar said Eastin never showed up at the meetup. Eastin fled town over the weekend.

Eastin is expected to return to Bexar County, Salazar said.

BCSO believes Eastin worked as a security guard for at least one church in Bexar County. The name of the church is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Eastin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

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