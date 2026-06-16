San Antonio student Easton Galindo wins NASA LCATS patch design contest

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Congratulations to Easton Galindo on this outstanding accomplishment and for representing San Antonio’s future innovators with excellence.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Easton Galindo, a talented San Antonio student, was recently honored after winning the patch design contest for the Lunar Caves Analog Test Sites (LCATS) program. His artwork was selected as the official patch design for next year’s LCATS program shirts, earning him recognition among students, educators, and aerospace professionals involved in the initiative.

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The LCATS program, which is held at Texas A&M University San Antonio, is a NASA-funded Space-STEM learning curriculum that provides middle and high school students in the San Antonio area with unique opportunities to work alongside aerospace professionals and explore real-world challenges in space exploration.

Designed to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators, LCATS engages students in investigations involving science experiments, mission operations, technology development, and habitability systems that support future space exploration missions.

Through the program, students gain hands-on experience while contributing ideas and solutions to challenges facing the aerospace industry. The curriculum encourages critical thinking, teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving skills that are essential in STEM careers.

Easton’s winning design will serve as a symbol of the program’s mission and the accomplishments of students participating in next year’s LCATS activities. His achievement highlights the talent and innovation found among young people in San Antonio and demonstrates the impact of educational programs that connect students with real-world opportunities in science and technology.

As NASA and its partners continue investing in STEM education, students like Easton Galindo are helping shape the future of exploration through their creativity, dedication, and passion for learning.

Congratulations to Easton Galindo on this outstanding accomplishment and for representing San Antonio’s future innovators with excellence.

About LCATS

Lunar Caves Analog Test Sites (LCATS) is a NASA-funded Space-STEM learning curriculum that engages motivated middle and high school students from San Antonio-area school districts. The program allows students to collaborate with aerospace professionals and participate in investigations related to science experiments, space exploration mission operations, technology development, and habitability system architectures. LCATS helps prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics while advancing research in space exploration.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

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