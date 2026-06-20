Police discover male body on South Side 'several days' after death, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police discovered a male dead Friday evening on the South Side, an SAPD preliminary report said.

SAPD dispatched to the 16000 block of Laredo Road shortly after 8:45 p.m. and found an unidentified male dead nearby a residence, the preliminary report said.

Recommended Videos

The male had been missing for several days, according to the preliminary report. No occupants at the residence reported a foul smell.

During SAPD’s interview with the occupants, a person of interest fled the scene before authorities could speak to them.

No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Read also: