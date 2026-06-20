Police discover male body on South Side 'several days' after death, SAPD says
The male had been missing for several days, SAPD preliminary report said
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police discovered a male dead Friday evening on the South Side, an SAPD preliminary report said.
SAPD dispatched to the 16000 block of Laredo Road shortly after 8:45 p.m. and found an unidentified male dead nearby a residence, the preliminary report said.
The male had been missing for several days, according to the preliminary report. No occupants at the residence reported a foul smell.
During SAPD’s interview with the occupants, a person of interest fled the scene before authorities could speak to them.
No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
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About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.