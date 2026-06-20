Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police discover male body on South Side 'several days' after death, SAPD says

The male had been missing for several days, SAPD preliminary report said

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police discovered a male dead Friday evening on the South Side, an SAPD preliminary report said.

SAPD dispatched to the 16000 block of Laredo Road shortly after 8:45 p.m. and found an unidentified male dead nearby a residence, the preliminary report said.

Recommended Videos

The male had been missing for several days, according to the preliminary report. No occupants at the residence reported a foul smell.

During SAPD’s interview with the occupants, a person of interest fled the scene before authorities could speak to them.

No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...