SAPD: Man struck by vehicle, killed while walking along East Loop 410 access road

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed while he walked along an East Side access road Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched to the incident just after 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of the East Loop 410 access road near Tex-Con Road. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple injuries.

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A police spokesperson said the man walked along the access road when he was hit by a vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to an SAPD preliminary report. He has yet to be identified.

Police said the driver remained on-scene and cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.