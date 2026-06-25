SAPD: Man struck by vehicle, killed while walking along East Loop 410 access road
Officers responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed while he walked along an East Side access road Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.
Officers were dispatched to the incident just after 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of the East Loop 410 access road near Tex-Con Road. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple injuries.
A police spokesperson said the man walked along the access road when he was hit by a vehicle.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to an SAPD preliminary report. He has yet to be identified.
Police said the driver remained on-scene and cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.
At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.