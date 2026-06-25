New project aims to help San Antonio Mission descendants reclaim family history

SAN ANTONIO – A new community initiative is helping descendants of the Native Americans who lived and worked at San Antonio Missions uncover their family histories and reconnect with their ancestral roots.

San Antonio Mission Indian Descendants, a nonprofit organization, has launched the “Find Your Roots, Claim Your Story: Descendants Legacy Project.”

The project is an effort designed to help families trace their lineage and learn more about their connections to the people who helped build and sustain the city’s historic site.

For many residents, the San Antonio Missions are among the city’s most recognizable landmarks and a source of pride.

However, organizers say many descendants of the indigenous communities associated with the San Antonio Missions grew up in the city without knowing their own family ties to the historic site.

KSAT talked to Diana Reyes with the San Antonio Mission Indian Descendants during GMSA @ 9 this week about the Descendants Legacy Project, which aims to bridge gaps in historical knowledge by providing research assistance for people interested in exploring their family histories.

As part of the initiative, the nonprofit is partnering with universities in San Antonio and San Marcos to help descendants access genealogical records, historical documents and academic expertise.

Organizers hope these partnerships will make it easier for families to uncover ancestral connections that may have been lost over time.

Reyes is encouraging community members who believe they may have ancestral ties to the San Antonio Missions to participate in the program and learn more about their family heritage.

Additional information about the Descendants Legacy Project, including upcoming events and research opportunities, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

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