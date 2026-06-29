Hill Country dance hall honors loved ones, tradition in year-long rebuild after July 4 floods

HUNT, Texas – Rebuilding was not optional for a staple business in the Texas Hill Country.

Criders Rodeo and Dancehall celebrated 100 years last year before it was overcome by floodwaters on July 4, 2025.

Historically, the seasonal business opens annually on Memorial Day. The owners weren’t sure they’d be able to hit the mark this year. However, with help and determination, the owners accomplished their goal.

“My friend came, and she was sitting there thinking like, ‘Man, my kids almost missed it, like it was almost gone. My kids almost never got to run in the arena after a calf or get on a mutton bust.’ So it was one of those moments. There’s no way that we couldn’t open,” said Megan Bruinsma, whose family owns Criders.

Bruinsma is still grieving what’s been lost, but she is truly honing the power of togetherness, tradition and love.

KSAT visited Criders in February to check in, and there was still a significant amount of work to do for the owners to open in just three months.

“We were literally down here until 11 p.m. every night,” Bruinsma said.

Bruinsma explained the magic in the simplicity of the business.

“Criders is simple. As long as you have drinks, a band and a place for people to sit and dance, and a couple of contestants in the arena, that’s all people really care about,” Bruinsma said.

As she walked around the dance hall section of the property, she said, “Here are all our tables, which we’re finishing out; some already have their nameplates on, donated and in memory of people.”

Each table has metal dedication plaques built into the side with the names of beloved people killed in the floods.

Bruinsma herself lost family members in the flood, including 8-year-old Camp Mystic attendee Renee Smajstrla, lovingly referred to as “NayNay.”

NayNay was known as the biggest Criders fan of all time.

“That girl, I can’t tell you how many nights had to be dragged out of here kicking and screaming because she was not leaving Criders,” Bruinsma said, laughing with tears in her eyes.

Bruinsma pointed below the sink in the brand-new ladies’ bathroom, where a metal sign now says, “Dancin’ For Nay Nay.”

Intricate signs of remembrance are all over the place at the dancehall.

“All of the wood in here is all from the Cyprus that got washed down,” Bruinsma said, pointing to the bathroom and stage walls. “All of this wood is from the flood.”

Preservation was a key goal throughout the property.

“The café is pretty much back,” Bruinsma said, opening the door to the café, bar, and pool hall.

“Obviously, all our tables got swept away. But it pretty much looks the same.” Bruinsma said.

The space is already being filled with new memories. There’s a catfish dinner at 6 p.m. every Friday, as well as rodeo activities and dancing at 8 p.m.

Soon, Bruinsma will start working to restore the wedding venue down below the dance hall that was wiped away in the flood. Bruinsma has not been able to touch that area yet, but she knows when she’s ready the help will be there.

“I think it goes back to like just our community and how like everybody wraps their arms around us,” Bruinsma said through tears.

The thought is emotional because Criders isn’t just a place. It’s a feeling, a living memory that keeps growing with time, and one that no amount of water could ever truly wash away.

Bruinsma is seeing the silver lining of how the flood has transformed the whole community.

"I think people are taking more time to actually see each other, and when we are together, it’s not like a quick high-five," she said. “People are more intentional now. Our community was already pretty tight-knit, but I just feel like it just brought it closer, and it added to it."

While the flood will never leave Bruinsma and her community, she is finding ways to not “get stuck in it” and instead remember everyone and move forward.

“So into the next hundred years we go!” Bruinsma said, smiling.

Watch the entire One Year after Hill Country Flood special in the media player below:

Read more of KSAT’s Hill Country Floods coverage: