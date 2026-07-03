What to know about life jacket laws before boating on Texas waterways

SAN ANTONIO – If your weekend plans include time on the water, safety officials say a life jacket should be at the top of your packing list, along with water and sunscreen.

It is also required by law to have properly fitted, Coast Guard-approved life jackets on a boat. Children under 13 years old must wear a life jacket at all times while a boat is moving.

While boating, adults are required to have a properly fitted life jacket that is easily accessible.

That means life jackets should not be left in plastic bags, in locked or closed compartments, or buried under other items.

Fit is also important.

A life jacket should feel snug and secure. If it rises above a person’s chin or ears while in the water, it is too big.

Anyone pulling out a life jacket from last summer or buying a new one should check the label inside. The label includes the chest and weight size, which can help determine whether it is the correct fit. It also shows whether the jacket is Coast Guard-approved.

Before heading out this weekend, boaters should take a few minutes to check that every passenger has the right life jacket and that each one is ready to use.

If you are still looking for somewhere to take a dip this weekend, check out our list of rivers, lakes, and swimming holes surrounding San Antonio here.

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