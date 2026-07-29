TxDOT breaks ground on last phase of Loop 1604 North Expansion project

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration broke ground on the last phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project Wednesday.

The $182 million project phase — titled “Texas Clear Lanes” — is expected to improve the corridor from Judson Road to Interstate 35, according to a TxDOT news release.

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The phase also connects the Loop 1604 North Expansion to the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion, TxDOT said in the release.

The expansion projects represent two of the most significant transportation investments in the San Antonio region, the release states.

TxDOT also said the two projects bring in $4.9 billion in improvements designed to reduce congestion, improve connectivity and enhance safety for decades to come.

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