TxDOT breaks ground on last phase of Loop 1604 North Expansion project The $182 million project phase is titled 'Texas Clear Lanes' Loop 1604 North Expansion project. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration broke ground on the last phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project Wednesday.
The $182 million project phase — titled “Texas Clear Lanes” — is expected to improve the corridor from Judson Road to Interstate 35, according to a TxDOT news release.
The phase also connects the Loop 1604 North Expansion to the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion, TxDOT said in the release.
The expansion projects represent two of the most significant transportation investments in the San Antonio region, the release states.
TxDOT also said the two projects bring in $4.9 billion in improvements designed to reduce congestion, improve connectivity and enhance safety for decades to come.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors RJ Marquez headshot
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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