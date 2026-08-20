WATCH LIVE: San Antonio City Council to vote on renaming César E. Chávez Boulevard back to Durango Boulevard

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council will vote on whether to change César E. Chávez Boulevard back to Durango Boulevard, months after sexual assault allegations involving the civil rights activist surfaced.

City Council will vote on the agenda item during a meeting on Thursday morning. The meeting at 9 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article.

If approved, the renaming project would cost about $375,000.

The proposal would return the street to its former name, Durango Boulevard.

The push to rename the street follows allegations that Chávez sexually assaulted and abused women and girls. The allegations have prompted calls to remove Chávez’s name from streets and public landmarks across the country.

Read KSAT’s previous reporting: Renaming César E. Chávez Boulevard could cost over $300K, city estimates