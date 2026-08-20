San Antonio Public Library offers free Wi-Fi hotspots, homework help and exam prep for students

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) is reminding students and families that a library card can unlock far more than books, including free Wi-Fi hotspots, 24/7 tutoring and online test-preparation resources.

Scott Williams, marketing manager for the San Antonio Public Library, said the library’s back-to-school resources are designed for anyone looking to learn something new.

“It’s the best tool you can have to connect you to so many resources that are your best friend when you’re a student,” Williams said.

Library card holders can now check out free Wi-Fi hotspots at 10 SAPL locations: Bazan, Collins Garden, Cortez, Forest Hills, Las Palmas, Memorial, Mission, Pan American, Schaefer and Westfall.

The hotspots work like a book. Families check one out, take it home and keep it for up to three weeks.

“The hotspot has to be returned to the location where you checked it out, but if nobody’s waiting in line behind you for that device, you can check it out again for another three-week period,” Williams said.

The hotspot checkout option is part of a pilot program focused on areas of San Antonio identified through equity and broadband internet needs.

Williams said more than 60% of the available hotspots have already been checked out, and demand continues to grow.

The library also offers free homework help around the clock from professional tutors. Through Brain Fuse, the service is available for students from kindergarten through graduate school and can be accessed in both English and Spanish.

“You can access it from anywhere that you have an internet connection,” Williams said.

For students or adults preparing for exams, SAPL also offers access to LearningExpressHub.com, which includes preparation materials for a wide range of tests. Resources include nursing and health care exams, firefighter and law enforcement exams, and common college entrance exams such as the ACT and SAT.

“Time is such a constraint for people, especially if you’re looking for a new career,” Williams said. “You’re probably already working a job, maybe two jobs. You don’t have a lot of time. So in those precious moments that you have, the library is there in person and online 24/7 to help you make the next move in your life.”

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