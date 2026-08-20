How San Antonio families can pack healthy school lunches on a budget

SAN ANTONIO – Stricter federal and state Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) changes lower the number of students eligible for free school lunch.

The most significant impact in the San Antonio area was at North East ISD, where 30 campuses lost the free meals program.

As some San Antonio families adjust to the changes, nutrition experts say packing an affordable lunch at home does not have to mean sacrificing healthy options.

Luis Ricardo Crompton, a nutrition education coordinator with the San Antonio Food Bank, demonstrated a few lunch options that combine affordable ingredients with lean protein and vegetables.

One option is a three-bean salad made with three types of beans.

Crompton said beans can provide a source of lean protein while helping families cut back on foods high in saturated fat.

For children who are not fans of beans, Crompton suggested a vegetable wrap made with celery, onions, and carrots, along with Swiss or mozzarella cheese and low-sodium smoked turkey.

The ingredients can also be relatively inexpensive, he said.

Tortillas can cost about $2 to $3, while vegetables such as celery and carrots can be purchased for about $1 to $1.50. Cheese can cost about $2 to $3, depending on the brand.

Crompton recommended store brands, including H-E-B products, as another way to keep grocery costs down.

Families can also save money by making some foods at home. Crompton demonstrated homemade hummus as well as a chocolate mousse made with avocados, bananas, almond milk and honey.

He estimated the ingredients for the dessert at about $2 to $3.

For families trying to stretch their grocery budgets, Crompton said choosing inexpensive staples and preparing food at home can make it easier to put together nutritious school lunches without spending a lot.

Crompton offers nutrition education to students and families through the San Antonio Food Bank’s Culinary Health Education for Families program.