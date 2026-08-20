North Texas football player airlifted after practice injury; Second high school football emergency of August

CRANDALL, Texas – A Dallas-area high school football player was airlifted to a hospital after he was injured during practice, according to the Crandall Independent School District.

The injury happened Wednesday, according to the district. Crandall is located approximately 25 miles southeast of Dallas.

“Our thoughts are with the student and the student’s family. We ask our community to respect their privacy at this time,” Crandall ISD posted on Facebook.

The Crandall ISD case is the second incident a Texas high school football player has fallen ill during practice this school year.

Lake Travis High School football player Odin Hensley suffered a medical emergency during practice Aug. 10 and was later airlifted to a hospital. He died two days later.

After careful consideration, Lake Travis announced Wednesday it will cancel its season opener against Dripping Springs.

Crandall ISD has not said when additional information about the injured student may be released. The district has yet to release details about the student’s condition or the nature of his injury.

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