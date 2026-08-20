Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park to reopen Friday after July tornado damage

SAN ANTONIO – A popular dog park at The Rock at La Cantera will reopen this week after an EF-1 tornado caused damage on the Northwest Side last month.

According to a Spurs Sports & Entertainment news release, Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park reopens Friday.

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The reopening comes more than five weeks after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the area July 15. Damage forced the park to close for repairs.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which manages the 7.5-acre facility, worked alongside Bexar County and local partners to restore the park, the release states.

The free public space draws approximately 50,000 visitors a year and features a dog agility course, walking trails, seating areas, dog-wash stations and play mounds.

Friday’s reopening celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. at 15915 Old Fredericksburg Road. Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody will join representatives from Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Gunn Auto Group for brief remarks at approximately 8:05 a.m.

Giveaways, free coffee and pup cups will be available while supplies last. Admission is free.

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