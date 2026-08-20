Keith Urban headlines San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s first round of performers for 2027

Rodeo Spotllight: New in 2022 at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo revealed its first round of entertainers set to perform during the 2027 season.

Country music star Keith Urban, who’s performed at the San Antonio rodeo several times in the past, is the headliner, according to a news release.

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Urban most recently appeared in the 2025, 2023, and 2020 editions of the rodeo.

Below is a list of the four artists and their performance dates:

Flatland Cavalry : Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours : Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

BlackHawk : Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Keith Urban: Saturday, Feb. 20 at noon and 7:30 p.m.

The San Antonio rodeo takes place from Feb. 11 through Feb. 28, 2027, at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Tickets are currently available on the rodeo’s website and Ticketmaster.

Tickets are currently available on the rodeo’s website and Ticketmaster. (Copyright 2026 by San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - All rights reserved.)

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