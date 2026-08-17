Jonas Brothers announce San Antonio concert date as part of new 45-city North American tour

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – The popularity of the Jonas Brothers’ three-night special event in New York City has sparked a full-fledged North American tour that includes a date in the Alamo City.

The band, which was originally set to play two nights this week at Madison Square Garden, added a third show at the Garden last month due to popular demand. The overwhelming feedback to the New York City shows has led to Monday’s announcement of the Jonas Brothers’ “Burning Up Tour All Over Again.”

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The 45-city North American tour begins Sept. 25 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, a news release said. The tour will make a stop at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The brothers’ San Antonio performance will be the third in the state following concerts in Dallas (Tuesday, Nov. 10 at American Airlines Center) and Austin (Friday, Nov. 13 at Moody Center).

“Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who’ve been with us from the start,” the Jonas Brothers said in a news release. “The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn’t stop at New York. We’re taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can’t wait to run it back with all of you.”

General tickets will hit the market at 10 a.m. Friday on the Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster.com. According to promoter Live Nation, presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.

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