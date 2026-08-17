North East ISD jumps from C to B in TEA accountability ratings

SAN ANTONIO – Just days after the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its A-F accountability ratings, schools are focusing on helping students learn and master grade-level skills.

Hidden Forest Elementary in North East ISD received an A rating, reflecting strong performance in educating students.

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North East ISD also improved its overall rating, moving from a C to a B.

More than 9,000 campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA each year — measuring how ready students are to move to the next grade level, enter college, join the workforce or serve in the military.

In San Antonio and Bexar County, more than 45 campuses received an F rating. Many are in underserved communities, and some are charter schools.

There were also signs of improvement. San Antonio ISD reduced the number of failing schools from 20 last year to nine in 2026.

“Public education exists to be the great equalizer,” Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “We want to ensure that all children, regardless of their background, regardless of where they live, that they have access to a great school.”

Morath said the ratings are meant to help educators evaluate their performance and develop action plans for the following school year. He also encouraged parents to review their schools’ ratings and stay involved.

Under state law, schools with five consecutive F ratings may face closure, or the district may be required to replace its elected trustees and superintendent.

In Bexar County, Fort Sam Houston ISD and Randolph Field ISD received A ratings. Alamo Heights ISD, Somerset ISD, Southside ISD and Medina Valley ISD received B ratings.

Edgewood ISD improved but received a D rating.

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