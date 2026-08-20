Ready to Work program earns national recognition as Mayor pushes for diverting funding

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Ready to Work received national recognition amid Mayor Gina Ortiz-Jones’ consideration of diverting some of its funding to help address a budget deficit.

The International Economic Development Council, a Washington, D.C.-based organization, recognized the program for helping participants overcome barriers, such as transportation and child care, while pursuing job training and certifications.

The program provides free training for eligible residents. Participants can also receive support, such as VIA bus passes, to help reduce transportation costs.

Jose Sigala, who has experience in manufacturing, is completing a three-week training program focused on OSHA and manufacturing certifications. He said the program could help him find a job with better pay and benefits.

“Within the next two weeks, hopefully having a good, steady-paid job with good health benefits — everything just perfect for me and my family,” Sigala said. “I know for a fact I’m going to get a job because this program’s really helping us out a lot.”

Christine Urdialez, director of workforce development at Goodwill, said services such as transportation and child care allow participants to focus on their training.

“If you’re worried about, ‘How am I going to get to school?’ then you’re not going to actually concentrate on the certifications and the curriculum,” Urdialez said.

A city dashboard shows that 5,888 participants have secured jobs that meet the program’s requirements. The city said those workers increased their salaries by an average of about $33,500.

However, the city has been slow to meet some of its goals.

Voters approved Ready to Work in 2020 through an eighth-cent sales tax. The program began in 2022, with the goal of helping residents secure jobs paying more than $15 an hour and offering benefits.

The mayor initially proposed winding down the program entirely to help address the city’s budget shortfall. After discussions, she has shifted to considering the use of a smaller portion of its funding.

Urdialez said the program benefits the broader community when participants move into higher-paying jobs.

“They’re contributing back to society,” Urdialez said. “They’re contributing back to the community by having high-paying jobs that are then able to sustain them.”

For Sigala, the training is an opportunity to build on his previous experience and create more options for his family.

“It’s all free, and it’s really helping out a lot,” he said. “I love it. I’m grateful for everything they’re doing for me.”

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