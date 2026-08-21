SAPD: Man in critical condition after North Side fight between siblings escalates to gunfire The shooting happened in the 10300 block of Sahara Street Officers and EMS respond to a shooting on the North Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was hospitalized in critical condition early Friday after a fight between siblings escalated to gunfire on the North Side.
Officers responded to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Sahara Street, which is located near Isom Road.
SAPD stated the man and his sister were arguing. An officer at the scene said that the man was allegedly assaulting his sister.
At some point, police said that someone pulled out a gun and the woman’s brother was shot in the upper body.
The woman and her boyfriend, who was present at the time of the shooting, were later detained for further questioning, officers said.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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