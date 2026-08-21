NIOSA redesign have longtime San Antonians worried about losing a Fiesta tradition

SAN ANTONIO – For generations of San Antonians, Fiesta has been about more than colorful decorations, food and music. It is also about traditions passed down through families.

For many, A Night in Old San Antonio, better known as NIOSA, is one of those traditions.

Now, as organizers prepare to redesign the event because of planned construction at La Villita, some longtime community members are concerned that changing NIOSA could mean losing part of what makes it special.

“I believe that they should keep NIOSA the same and not change anything at all,” community member Edward Sauceda told KSAT. “They’re losing revenue from doing that. Instead of gaining revenue, they are losing revenue.”

The Conservation Society of San Antonio oversees NIOSA, which has been held at La Villita for decades. But the future of some of the event’s longtime spaces is uncertain.

The La Villita Assembly Hall is slated to be transformed into a food hall, with construction potentially beginning this year and wrapping up by the end of 2027. Plans call for eight to 10 food hall tenants, along with a restaurant and new outdoor spaces connected to the San Antonio River Walk.

Organizers previously said they were confident they could find another home for that portion of NIOSA if the Assembly Hall becomes unavailable. But the changes could extend beyond one building.

The Conservation Society said it expects to lose access to the Villita Assembly Hall and could also lose Maverick Plaza because of planned construction in the area. Together, those changes could eliminate about 43% of NIOSA’s current event space, according to the organization.

For an event that draws thousands of people into downtown San Antonio each year, community members say the physical location is part of the experience.

For longtime attendees, NIOSA is part of San Antonio’s identity

Sauceda is among longtime NIOSA attendees who worry that changing the event could change what makes it meaningful.

For people who have attended since childhood, NIOSA can represent family memories, Fiesta traditions and a connection to San Antonio’s history.

But for NIOSA supporters, that progress comes with a question: Can the event evolve without losing the atmosphere and traditions people have come to expect?

NIOSA is also tied to historic preservation. The Fiesta San Antonio Commission, which works with organizations that operate official Fiesta events, acknowledged the challenges facing NIOSA.

In a statement to KSAT, the commission said each nonprofit organization running an official Fiesta event is responsible for making the business decisions it believes will give its event and organization the best chance of long-term success. The commission also emphasized NIOSA’s broader role in the community.

“For many, NIOSA is Fiesta — one of Fiesta’s oldest and favorite events!” the commission said.

The commission also noted that NIOSA helps fund the Conservation Society’s historic preservation efforts.

That connection adds another layer to the conversation about NIOSA’s future.

The event isn’t simply a four-night Fiesta celebration. Its success also supports the work of an organization dedicated to preserving San Antonio’s historic places and character.

Would a smaller NIOSA still feel like NIOSA? Could the event move to another location and maintain the same atmosphere?

For San Antonians who have grown up with NIOSA, those questions are about more than a Fiesta event.

They are about preserving memories, culture and a piece of the city’s identity.

As organizers begin planning for future Fiesta celebrations, the challenge will be finding a way to move NIOSA forward without leaving its traditions behind.

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