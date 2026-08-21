Despite July rainfall, drought making a rapid comeback

HEAT INDEX 105°+: High near 102° + slightly higher humidity today
HOTTEST DAY SATURDAY: Saturday could bring hottest temps yet
VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Mainly north of SA on Saturday
DROUGHT MAKING COMEBACK: Drought rapidly returning
FORECAST
HEAT INDEX 105°+ TODAY
Yesterday saw temps peak at 102°, while the heat index reached 105°. Today will play out very similarly. Slightly higher humidity could allow the heat index to exceed 105° for a few hours. Heat advisories remain in place.
SATURDAY SCRIMMAGES
Saturday could be our hottest day of all. Temperatures are forecast to reach 103°. Thankfully, humidity values drop slightly in the afternoon, keeping heat index values in check. That said, several area schools will be having football scrimmages. Heat safety will be imperative for any outdoor activities.
VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY AFTERNOON
A weak front could stir up a storm or two mainly north of San Antonio Saturday afternoon. A pop-up downpour can’t be ruled out, however the rain chance sits at only 10%.
DROUGHT MAKES COMEBACK
The drought monitor is revealing that any gains we made in July are quickly getting erased by this hot, dry stretch. Moderate drought has returned to a large portion of our area.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.