Despite July rainfall, drought making a rapid comeback

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HEAT INDEX 105°+: High near 102° + slightly higher humidity today

HOTTEST DAY SATURDAY: Saturday could bring hottest temps yet

VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Mainly north of SA on Saturday

DROUGHT MAKING COMEBACK: Drought rapidly returning

FORECAST

HEAT INDEX 105°+ TODAY

Yesterday saw temps peak at 102°, while the heat index reached 105°. Today will play out very similarly. Slightly higher humidity could allow the heat index to exceed 105° for a few hours. Heat advisories remain in place.

Forecast heat index for 4pm Friday (8/21) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY SCRIMMAGES

Saturday could be our hottest day of all. Temperatures are forecast to reach 103°. Thankfully, humidity values drop slightly in the afternoon, keeping heat index values in check. That said, several area schools will be having football scrimmages. Heat safety will be imperative for any outdoor activities.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY AFTERNOON

A weak front could stir up a storm or two mainly north of San Antonio Saturday afternoon. A pop-up downpour can’t be ruled out, however the rain chance sits at only 10%.

A very small shot at a downpour is possible Saturday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

DROUGHT MAKES COMEBACK

The drought monitor is revealing that any gains we made in July are quickly getting erased by this hot, dry stretch. Moderate drought has returned to a large portion of our area.

Drought makes comeback across South Texas (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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