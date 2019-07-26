Check out the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Beacon Hill neighborhood

Visiting Beacon Hill, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a fast food joint to a dessert spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Beacon Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chris Madrid's

Topping the list is fast food spot Chris Madrid's, which offers burgers and more. Located at 1900 Blanco Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 705 reviews on Yelp.

Aside from a variety of hamburgers, the menu features nachos, chalupas, a grilled chicken sandwich and paletas. Chris Madrid's also serves bottled beer and margaritas.

2. SoHill Cafe

Cafe SoHill Cafe, which offers pizza, fresh salads and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the Italian bistro, located at 1719 Blanco Road, 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews.

Aside from gourmet, fire-oven baked pizzas, the menu also features meatballs, soups, sandwiches and handmade pastas. The restaurant also serves beer and wine.

3. Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More

Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More, a spot to score shaved ice and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 119 Yelp reviews. Check it out for yourself by stopping in at 1118 W. Hildebrand Ave., Suite 101.

The menu offers a mix of sweet and spicy flavors in sweet treats such as fruit cups, natural fruit shaved ice, raspas, popsicles, ice cream smoothies and more.

