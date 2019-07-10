Check out the 4 best eateries in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood

Visiting Lavaca, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local restaurants, from a Mexican patio cafe to an eatery known for its wide selection of burgers and sandwiches.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lavaca, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Bliss

Photo: Ryu C./Yelp

Topping the list is New American restaurant Bliss. Located at 926 S. Presa St., it's one of the highest-rated businesses in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 525 reviews on Yelp.

Bliss specializes in modern American cuisine made from fresh seasonal ingredients, served in an intimate dining atmosphere. Noteworthy items to look for on the menu include roasted bone marrow, oyster sliders and duck foie gras.

2. Southtown Pizzeria

Photo: Germaine H./Yelp

Next up is pizza and Italian bistro Southtown Pizzeria, situated at 728 S. Presa St. With 4.5 stars out of 310 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

In addition to pizza, Southtown Pizzeria serves a variety of other Italian-inspired options such as pasta, salads, seafood and steaks.

3. Cascabel Mexican Patio

Photo: Ben B./Yelp

Cascabel Mexican Patio, a Mexican restaurant, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 193 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1000 S. St. Mary's St. to give it a try for yourself.

Known for its outdoor patio as well as its food offerings, Cascabel Mexican Patio features a full menu of classic dishes that range from tacos a la carte and enchiladas verdes to assorted Mexican soups like birria, a goat soup made with the cafe's signature cascabel salsa.

4. Burger Culture

Photo: Manuel c./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Burger Culture, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp. You can find the establishment to score burgers and sandwiches at 801 S. Presa St.

This well-loved greasy spoon offers a sizable list of sandwiches and other side plates on its menu, along with an array of different burgers. Popular items to try here include the rye bison burger, sloppy joe sandwich, fried catfish platter, sweet potato fries and chicken tenders.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.