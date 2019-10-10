Explore the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Riverside South neighborhood

Spending time in Riverside South? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a chicken joint to a Mexican spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Riverside South, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Che's Chicken & Burgers

Photo: che r./Yelp

Topping the list is chicken shop and fast food spot Che's Chicken & Burgers, which offers burgers and more. Located at 4303 S. Presa St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves up fried chicken, burgers and fish, with side options like onion rings, fried okra and potatoes. Look for the chicken family meal with rolls, fries and a mix of legs and thigh pieces included.

2. Taqueria Guadalajara

Photo: christopher h./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Taqueria Guadalajara, situated at 2702 Roosevelt Ave. With four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant specializes in "Jalisco-style" Mexican food, according to the business' Yelp page. On the menu, look for nachos, burritos, tacos, tortas, enchiladas, fajitas and more.

3. Lala's Gorditas

Photo: mariam h./Yelp

Mexican spot Lala's Gorditas is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1600 Roosevelt Ave., 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews.

This spot makes homemade masa as a base for its gorditas and puffy tacos. Try out the gordo gordita (ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, crema and a garnish of cabbage slaw) and save room for a slice of fresh-baked flan. (Check out the full menu here.)

