Explore the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's The Hills of Park North neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that the Hills of Park North has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a nail salon to Mexican eateries..

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Hills of Park North, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Rose Nails

Photo: Rose N./Yelp

Topping the list is nail salon Rose Nails. Located at 11520 Perrin Beitel Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

The salon offers standard pedicures and manicures, along with specialty services like shellac, dip sets, solar nails and nail art. The spot also offers eyebrow microblading by appointment only.

2. Puerto Vallarta Seafood

Photo: Ruben c./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Puerto Vallarta Seafood, which offers seafood and more, situated at 11502 Perrin Beitel Road With four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The eatery serves up soup, salad, pasta, shrimp and fried or grilled fish platters. Look for the tomato bisque and the crawfish trio.

3. El Burrito Wey Estilo Jalisco

Photo: juan h./Yelp

Mexican spot El Burrito Wey Estilo Jalisco is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 11470 Perrin Beitel Road, 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews.

The restaurant serves up tacos, burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, quesadillas and breakfast plates. In 2018, the spot's Burrito Campechano with al pastor, carne asada, grilled onion, cilantro and cheese, was named the 14th best burrito in the nation by The Daily Meal.

