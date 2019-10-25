Explore the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Los Jardines neighborhood

Visiting Los Jardines, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a taco spot to a Spanish bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Los Jardines, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Roy's Taco Hut

Topping the list is Mexican spot Roy's Taco Hut. Located at 246 W. Old US Highway 90, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp.

The casual spot serves breakfast, brunch and lunch Sunday-Thursday, and it's open for dinner on Friday and Saturday. You'll find casual Mexican fare, such as small and "Texas size" tacos, enchiladas, nachos and fajitas, as well as steaks and hamburgers on the menu.

2. Tacos El Rey

Photo: trayce t./Yelp

Next up is another Mexican spot, Tacos El Rey, which offers barbecue and more. Situated at 1821 Castroville Road, it's proven to be a local favorite with a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to daily lunch and dinner service, the casual spot offer breakfast tacos from 6–10 a.m. on weekdays.

3. Mario's Bakery

Photo: heather b./Yelp

Mario's Bakery is another top choice. The affordable bakery specializes in Mexican and Spanish baked goods, including breads, cookies, conchas, pan dulce, doughnuts and other pastries. Yelpers give the business, located at 2231 Castroville Road, 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews.

