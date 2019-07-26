Here are San Antonio's top 5 venues for performing arts

Searching for the best options to enjoy performing arts near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest institutions for performing arts around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the mood for a show.

1. Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Photo: Michelle M./Yelp

Topping the list is Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Located at 100 Auditorium Circle right in downtown, the performing arts venue is considered one of the highest-rated performing arts destinations in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp.

2. Majestic Theatre

Photo: Courtenay O./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Majestic Theatre, situated at 224 E. Houston St. With 4.5 stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp, the performing arts spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. ComedySportz

Blossom Park's ComedySportz, located at 11950 Starcrest, Suite 210, is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the comedy club and performing arts outlet five stars out of 18 reviews.

4. Arneson River Theater at the Shops of La Villita

Photo: Craig B./Yelp

Arneson River Theater at the Shops of La Villita, a performing arts amphitheater located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 418 Villita St. to take a gander for yourself.

5. Woodlawn Theatre

Photo: Jennifer D./Yelp

And then there's Woodlawn Theatre, a Los Angeles Heights favorite with four stars out of 44 reviews. Stop by 1920 Fredericksburg Road to hit up the non-profit and performing arts establishment next time you're in need of some live entertainment.

