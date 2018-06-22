‘Lip Sync Battle': SAPD calls out, challenges BCSO to lip sync battle

SAN ANTONIO - It seems as if the San Antonio Police Department has had enough of Bexar County Sheriff’s Office receiving all the love and attention for its deputy’s lip-syncing skills.

In a call out by SAPD, the department shared on its social media pages of an “oldie but goodie” Friday of its Officer Quiroz lip syncing to *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

"Alright Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, you’ve officially been challenged to a lip sync battle! Our very own SAPD Officer J. Quiroz has been singing in his patrol car for a very long time," SAPD said on social media.

Alright @BexarCoSheriff, you've officially been challenged to a #lipsyncbattle! Our very own #SAPD Officer J. Quiroz has been singing in his patrol car for a very long time 😀 Here's an oldie, but goodie from the band boy days...#Lipsyncbattle#NSYNC#ByeByeBye #SAPD#BCSO pic.twitter.com/mbrW3tAGo3 — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 22, 2018

The challenge comes three days after BCSO shared its first video of recruiting Deputy Mena lip-syncing to a classic Kumbia Kings song, "Fuiste Mala."

Since then, social media followers have seen Mena drop another lip sync hit after many of them requested, "More Mena."

For now, San Antonio will have to wait and see what officer Quiroz and deputy Mena have in store for the battle.

For us, we enjoy the singing in patrol units but we would love to see what dance moves they have to go along with their lip-syncing skills.

Scrolls below to see the videos shared by SAPD and BCSO:

