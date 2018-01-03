Mark your calendar: Barbacoa & Big Red Festival sets date for annual event

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re a true San Antonian, born and raised in the 210, then you know Saturday and Sunday mornings are designated for trips to the nearest meat market or barbacoa shops.

Whether your preference is mixed or all meat, flour or corn tortilla, rojo or salsa verde, every local knows there’s only one way to wash it down and that’s with Big Red soda.

And what better way to indulge the ultimate combo than by attending the 8th-annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival with other San Antonians on Sunday, May 20, at R&J Music Pavilion.

No matter if you’re from the 78207 or the 78258 ZIP codes, the annual festival -- hosted by WhataPartySa.com & TonyC Enterprises, Inc. -- is for anyone to enjoy the festival’s entertainment and food vendors.

If you do plan on attending the event, make sure to stick around to see which establishment has the best barbacoa.

For more information on the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival, click on the links to visit their Facebook page or the website.

