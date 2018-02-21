Rapper 6ix9ine involved in brawl at LAX one day before SA show

SAN ANTONIO - Just one day before rapper 6ix9ine is set to appear on stage at a bar in San Antonio, he and his crew were involved in a brawl Wednesday at Los Angeles Airport.

The fight included about six to seven men and was captured on video obtained by TMZ.

In the video, the Brooklyn rapper was seen walking into the terminal when two men confronted him and his crew members and began shouting and pointing at 6ix9ine.

After nearly one minute of back-and-forth trash talk, fists began to fly between the men, in a fight that eventually spilled over into LAX’s busy traffic.

((WARNING: PROFANITY-LACED VIDEO MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL AUDIENCES))

Rapper Tekashi69 and Crew in Massive Brawl at LAX https://t.co/6AZibS8uT5 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 21, 2018

Following the brawl, the 21-year-old rapper and his crew were seen retreating back into the terminal, where the video later shows them talking with police inside.

According to TMZ, no one involved in the brawl wanted to press charges after being interviewed by police.

The brawl comes just days after members allegedly with San Antonio’s most violent gang network Tango Orejon took to Facebook to warn 6ix9ine in a video that he was not welcomed in the Alamo City for his show Thursday.

The gang members claim he is banned from San Antonio because of the New York rapper’s 2015 use of a child in a sexual performance conviction.

In February 2015, 6ix9ine rapper was recorded groping a nude 13-year-old girl and later pleaded guilty to a felony use of a child in a sexual performance charge that was brought against him following the incident.

The rapper is in the middle of sentencing proceedings and may face prison time after he failed to complete his GED as part of his plea agreement, according to Jezebel.

The gang members in the video alerted the young rapper that all “penitentiary rules are in effect" if he decides to show up for his show at San Antonio’s Bar 23 on Thursday.

After the video went viral on social media, management with Bar 23 told KSAT.com that they have informed the rapper’s managers of the threat and that he still intends to perform the show.

A Bar 23 representative said they are taking the threat seriously and have hired additional security for the concert.

According to TMZ, the rapper still performed in Los Angeles for his show despite other threats made against him last week.

6ix9ine told TMZ before his presumed departure flight to San Antonio that his LAX attackers were just trying to make a name for themselves and that, “I’m still smiling.”

