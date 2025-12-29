Cold front sweeps Texas with strong winds and chilly temperatures

A Wind Advisory is in effect for gusty winds as the front approaches

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WIND ADVISORY: In effect through noon

FIRE DANGER: Expect elevated to near-critical fire danger today

COOLER NEW YEARS: Chilly temperatures this week with possible light freeze.

FORECAST

A strong cold front has moved across the area with much colder temperatures and gusty wind in its wake.

THIS MORNING

Sustained northerly wind through this morning will generally be from 15-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Some areas have even seen gusts to around 50mph through mid-morning. A Wind Advisory continues for all of South Central Texas through noon due to strong, gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for gusty winds as the front approaches (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FIRE DANGER

Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions are expected today as humidity drop due to the cold front.

Elevated fire weather is possible today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Gusty winds decrease in the afternoon to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph with humidity values around 15-20%. Some locations may briefly see parameters reach Red Flag criteria, but it is not expected to be widespread.

THIS WEEK

If you are going out to celebrate and ring in the new year, morning lows will be in the 30s with chances of light freeze. Seasonable temperatures to end the year before another warm up next weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS