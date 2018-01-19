SA 2020 releases 2017 impact report, shows improvements in community goals

SAN ANTONIO - SA 2020 released its 2017 impact report Friday, showing that the nonprofit is moving in the right direction.

The report is a comprehensive look at where San Antonio stands on the goals developed by the community.

SA 2020 President and CEO Molly Cox said 70 percent of the nonprofit’s vision statements are moving in the right direction.

Some of the areas where the city is making improvements include high school graduation rates and reducing teen pregnancy.

The areas that still need work are neighborhoods, transportation and infrastructure. Cox said more improvements are needed in education and the workforce after high school. Overall, 2017 was a good year, Cox said.

Despite municipal voter turnout of 13 percent, the city is somewhat of a model for doubling the number of its millennial voters.

