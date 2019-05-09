Tourism program helps raise money for local college scholarships, charities

SAN ANTONIO - Whether it's the River Walk, The Alamo or just the city's culture and food, San Antonio is known for being a big tourist destination.

"Tourism is embedded in the community and has been a steady source of economic drive for our community for years," said Liza Barratachea, president and CEO of the San Antonio Hotel and Lodging Association.

The tourism industry will forever be a part of the city, which is why the Hotel and Lodging Association started the Angel Buys program.

"The Angels Buys program was started in 2005 by the hotel association as a way to give back to our community," Barratachea said. "Hotels donate rooms or products and services to the hotel association, and then we sell them on our website at a discount."

The money raised by the Angel Buys program goes to local colleges and charities.

"We have created a $50,000 endowment for the University of Houston San Antonio campus and we support the St. Phillips College program, and aside from the scholarships, we have donated to local charities," Barratachea said.

Since 2005, the program has raised more than $500,000 for charitable institutions. If you would like to get involved or learn more about the program, click here.

