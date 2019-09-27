Your guide to the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Valencia neighborhood

Spending time in Valencia? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Chinese restaurant to a Mexican cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Valencia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Hong Kong Island

PHOTO: heather w./YELP

Topping the list is Chinese spot Hong Kong Island. Located at 13032 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 200, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp. On the lunch and dinner menu, you'll find authentic Chinese appetizers and entrees like chicken chop suey, Mongolian beef, shrimp egg foo young and chow mein.

2. A Serenity Touch Massage

Photo: benita m./Yelp

Next up is massage and skin care spot A Serenity Touch Massage, situated at 13032 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 215. The massage parlor offers a range of body care services, such as cupping massage therapy, Swedish and deep tissue massages, warm stone and warm bamboo massages, Ashiatsu barefoot massages and treatments for feet. With five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Molino Rojo Cafe

Photo: Aaron r./Yelp

Mexican spot Molino Rojo Cafe is another top choice. Yelpers give the casual restaurant, located at 13032 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 210, four stars out of 22 reviews. The simple menu offers buttermilk pancakes, omelets, tacos, burritos and other Tex-Mex staples.

