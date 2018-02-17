Man accused of beating 4-year-old to death, injuring two other children facing charges

SAN ANTONIO - A 32-year-old man accused of beating his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son to death and injuring two other children on Friday is being charged with capital murder, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department arrested Michael Cruz Arroyo after his girlfriend found him intoxicated on the bed with her 4-year-old boy dead next to him.

SAPD said Arroyo and his girlfriend both checked into the Days Inn motel located on the city’s East Side in the 4000 block of I-10 East on Friday night when she left her three children with Arroyo.

When the mother returned, she found her 4-year-old son on the bed next to Arroyo, police said. The boy was dead with visible injuries to the head.

EMS pronounced the boy dead at the scene and his siblings, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, were transported to Christus Santa Rosa with possible injuries, SAPD said.

SAPD said Arroyo was transported to University Hospital and is being treated for possible toxic ingestion.

Arroyo is being charged with capital murder and two counts of injury to a child, SAPD said.

Arroyo’s bond is set at $2 million.

