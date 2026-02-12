Bodycam video shows Kendall County deputy exchanging gunfire with armed suspect in motel parking lot

The body-worn camera video in this story shows an exchange of gunfire between a Kendall County Sheriff's deputy and a suspect. Viewer discretion is advised.

COMFORT, Texas – The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released body-worn camera video Wednesday that shows a deputy exchanging gunfire with a suspect at a motel early Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:45 a.m. to the Executive Inn, located at 32 U.S. Highway 87 in Comfort, after reports of several males fighting and shots fired in the motel’s parking lot.

The deputy, which the sheriff’s office identified Wednesday as “A. Russell,” arrived on scene within minutes of the call. KCSO said Russell was “fired upon” by a suspect later identified as Sean Seale in the parking lot.

KCSO said the portion of body camera video was released “as part of our ongoing effort to provide factual information about the events.”

Watch the body-worn camera footage below:

Russell was seen at the start of the nine-second video pointing his gun at Seale. He asked him to “let me see your hands.”

“Come over here right now. Right now. Come here,” Russell continued.

“No. F--- you,” Seale responded. The two then exchanged gunfire.

Multiple gunshots can be heard before Seale was seen falling to the ground.

KCSO said more deputies arrived on scene and provided medical aid to Seale until EMS took over.

Seale was taken to a San Antonio hospital by medical helicopter. As of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said he remains in critical condition. Russell was not injured in the shooting.

Seale faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, according to KCSO.

Seale “was a fugitive from justice and had multiple outstanding warrants,” KCSO said.

Kerr County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers also responded to the scene. It is unclear if Russell is on administrative leave.

KCSO said the shooting remains under investigation.

