KCSO: Suspect identified in connection with motel shootout involving Kendall County deputy

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has identified the suspect involved in a motel shootout with one of its deputies over the weekend.

Sean Seale of Comfort, Texas, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Recommended Videos

Deputies were dispatched around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, to the Executive Inn, located at 32 U.S. Highway 87, after receiving a report about several males fighting in the motel’s parking lot with shots being fired.

Upon arrival, KCSO said that Deputy A. Russell was immediately “fired upon” by Seale in the parking lot.

Russell returned fire, and at least one of the gunshots struck Seale, according to the sheriff’s office.

More Kendall County deputies then arrived on the scene and provided medical assistance to Seale.

KCSO said Seale was later airlifted to a local hospital in San Antonio, where he remains in critical condition. Russell was not injured.

At the time of the shootout, Seale was a fugitive with several active warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

More crime coverage on KSAT