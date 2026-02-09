5 facing charges in connection with ‘murder-for-hire’ plot, Bexar County sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Five people are facing charges in connection with a “murder-for-hire” plot, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a news conference Monday.

According to Salazar, a deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office intelligence group was proactively listening to inmate phone calls when they heard what they believed to be details of a murder-for-hire plot.

Adrian Daniel Farias, 36, was allegedly attempting to enlist the help of other inmates at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center to find someone to kill a witness in his aggravated robbery case, Salazar said.

Farias enlisted the help of inmate Raymond Garza, 42, who then contacted David Gomez Torres, 44, Salazar said.

At the same time, Veronica Marie Herrera, 29, was allegedly helping to facilitate the murder-for-hire plot. Herrera is one of Farias’ multiple girlfriends, according to Salazar.

Herrera and Gomez were not inmates at the time, Salazar said.

Farias also approached inmate Aaron L-Shawn Johnson, 51, with the hopes of “scaring the victim and possibly burning her car for the price of $1,500,” Salazar said. Johnson allegedly admitted to facilitating a meeting with Herrera and an unknown male outside the jail.

All five suspects are facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and retaliation, Salazar said. Herrera and Gomez were taken into custody without incident.

Additional arrests are possible, Salazar said.

The sheriff’s office reminded the public that information can be reported by calling 210-335-6000 or by emailing BCSOTips@Bexar.org.

Read also: