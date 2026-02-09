GCSO: Driver detained in connection with Guadalupe County vehicle chase, attempted river escape

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A driver was detained on Monday in connection with a vehicle chase that drew the response of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Guadalupe County deputies assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office with the chase, which started just after 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 eastbound near Mile Marker 593.

Authorities deployed spike strips on the driver’s vehicle, identified as an orange Hyundai, near Mile Marker 610, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver then slowed down and took an exit onto State Highway 90 toward Seguin before stopping near the Guadalupe River Bridge. At some point, deputies said the suspect fled on foot and entered the river.

With aerial support, the sheriff’s office said authorities were able to detain the suspect approximately nine minutes after the chase started.

No injuries were reported, and the traffic impacts were minimal, according to the sheriff’s office.

KSAT has reached out to BCSO for additional details.

