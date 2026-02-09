Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
FBI concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men, files show
Teenage girl hit, killed by garbage truck at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says
Hours, promotions and more: What to know about the 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
DHS says ICE was attempting to arrest immigrant, assailant in viral San Antonio home raid video
GCSO: Driver detained in connection with Guadalupe County vehicle chase, attempted river escape
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
7 detained after cockfighting bust in southwest Bexar County, BCSO says
Seeing or smelling smoke in San Antonio? Prescribed burns are underway at Camp Bullis
Man dies after shooting on East Side, San Antonio police say
2 firefighters hospitalized after fire at abandoned North Side restaurant, SAFD says

Local News

GCSO: Driver detained in connection with Guadalupe County vehicle chase, attempted river escape

The chase started on Interstate 10 eastbound near Mile Marker 593

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office. (Eddie Latigo, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A driver was detained on Monday in connection with a vehicle chase that drew the response of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Guadalupe County deputies assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office with the chase, which started just after 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 eastbound near Mile Marker 593.

Recommended Videos

Authorities deployed spike strips on the driver’s vehicle, identified as an orange Hyundai, near Mile Marker 610, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver then slowed down and took an exit onto State Highway 90 toward Seguin before stopping near the Guadalupe River Bridge. At some point, deputies said the suspect fled on foot and entered the river.

With aerial support, the sheriff’s office said authorities were able to detain the suspect approximately nine minutes after the chase started.

No injuries were reported, and the traffic impacts were minimal, according to the sheriff’s office.

KSAT has reached out to BCSO for additional details.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos