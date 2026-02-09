7 detained after cockfighting bust in southwest Bexar County, BCSO says

Deputies bust a property known for cockfighting events on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Seven people were detained in a bust after a cockfighting event Sunday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said it established surveillance around the premises as the event was wrapping up and observed several vehicles leaving the property, where BCSO believes roosters are brought to fight.

Deputies performed a stop on at least one of the vehicles, which was full of roosters, before entering the property with a search warrant.

After entering the property, deputies discovered dead and dying roosters discarded in a wheelbarrow.

“These folks have no regard for the lives of these animals,” Salazar said. “It’s all about making money for them.”

Animal Crimes Enforcement took custody of the living roosters recovered by the sheriff’s office.

Three people attempted to flee the scene, but BCSO said they were located by helicopter and subsequently detained.

The property owner is also believed to be involved and was detained.

Salazar said the seven people detained could face charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity, cockfighting and animal cruelty.

Information regarding those arrested was not made available Sunday night.

