Parents of teen killed in Pearsall crash sues oil company, driver for wrongful death

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The family of a teenager killed in crash last month is accusing the driver of the other vehicle of causing the crash, speeding, being under the influence, and being distracted, according to a lawsuit obtained by KSAT Investigates.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 near Oak and East Trinity streets, Pearsall Police Chief Daniel Flores previously told KSAT. Two teenagers, including James Chavera, died. Another teenager was hospitalized.

Pearsall is 60 miles southwest of San Antonio.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Flores on Wednesday to ask if anyone was charged in the crash, and he said they are still investigating.

Chavera’s parents, Bobby Chavera and Danielle Lopez Chavera, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stricker Drilling Company and its employee Cameron Brewer in Frio County on Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges Brewer was driving in the company’s vehicle “far above the posted speed limit, distracted by phone use, impaired by intoxicating substances, disregarded a traffic control signal, and took fault evasive action.”

According to the records, the Chaveras are requesting a trial and seeking damages for “gross negligence.”

Attorney Jacob Abrego, who is representing the Chavera family, provided the following statement to KSAT Investigates on Wednesday.

“Our clients lost their beloved son way too soon in this tragic collision. Right now, there are too many unknowns so we filed the lawsuit to start getting answers. Our goal is to not only bring justice to our clients for their loss but to also bring them some piece of mind.”

Reached by phone on Wednesday, Dwaine S. Stricker Jr., who owns Stricker Drilling, declined to comment and referred KSAT Investigates to reach out to his attorney. KSAT Investigates called and texted the attorney on Wednesday afternoon but did not immediately hear back.

