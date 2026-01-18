2 teens killed in Pearsall crash, police chief says
Driver airlifted to San Antonio hospital
PEARSALL, Texas – Two teenagers are dead after a crash Saturday evening in Pearsall, according to Police Chief Daniel Flores.
The crash happened in around 6:30 p.m. near Oak and Trinity streets.
The two passengers in a vehicle died as a result of their injuries in the crash, the police chief said.
The driver was taken by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.
It’s unclear what led to the crash. Pearsall police are still investigating.
