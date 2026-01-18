Man killed after jumping out of vehicle during argument on Northwest Side, SAPD says

The deadly crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 5900 block of Northwest Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old man is dead after jumping out of a vehicle on the far Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 5900 block of Northwest Loop 410.

San Antonio police said a man who was riding as a passenger in a vehicle jumped out of the car while it was moving during an argument.

The man was hit by another vehicle traveling in the same direction after hitting the pavement, SAPD said.

Both drivers stopped to help the man. Emergency Medical Services then transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.