Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Northwest Side, police say The pedestrian was walking outside a marked crosswalk and into oncoming traffic, SAPD says The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2026, in the 11800 block of Bandera Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of Bandera Road.
According to a police preliminary report, the woman was walking outside a marked crosswalk and into oncoming traffic when a white four-door sedan hit her.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the report states.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, SAPD said.
The investigation is ongoing.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
