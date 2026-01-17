Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2026, in the 11800 block of Bandera Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of Bandera Road.

According to a police preliminary report, the woman was walking outside a marked crosswalk and into oncoming traffic when a white four-door sedan hit her.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the report states.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, SAPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

