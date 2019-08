SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man suspected of kidnapping a 7-year-old Thursday night on the city's North Side.

The child was able to escape shortly after the kidnapping and is safe, police said.

The man is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He may be driving a small, newer model, maroon or red SUV.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to the call the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

