Man accused of watching women sleep at Texas State dorms

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man was arrested after police said he broke into dorms at Texas State University and was caught watching women sleep in their rooms.

Texas State University police arrested Jose Ernesto Chavez, 29, as he was leaving San Jacinto Hall, where police said they received several reports Friday.

Police said Chavez entered unlocked dorm rooms where female students were sleeping and took several items.

After Chavez was taken into custody, detectives with the San Marcos Police Department said he matched the description of a burglary suspect.

Chavez later confessed to burglaries that happened Sunday at two Texas State student living apartment complexes, police said.

At the Dakota Ranch Apartments, police said a woman woke up to find a man, who was later identified as Chavez, on her bed, inappropriately touching her.

Chavez is facing four counts of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sexual offense, a first-degree felony.

His bail has been set at $150,000.

According to online records, Chavez was previously arrested in 2011 on suspicion of sexual assault and assault by impeding breath or circulation.

